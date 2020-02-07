The Winona Area Public Schools board agreed to a settlement — which includes updating policies, agreements and training — with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to help avoid discrimination within the district.
The settlement, approved Thursday by the board, was the result of a complaint issued by a MDHR commissioner on Aug. 15, 2017, after the department received reports of incidents of discrimination in the district.
Nancy Denzer, WAPS board chair, said the board does not have access to the original incidents because of privacy protections. Names and other personal information are included in the original reports that MDHR received.
When the district received information about this charge, the district “denied engaging in discrimination as alleged by the department,” according to the settlement.
The district and its attorneys did not receive any more notification about this situation until recently, when a settlement agreement was created between the district’s attorneys and MDHR. The settlement agreement would help avoid possible lawsuits or trials from occurring in the future related to these incident reports.
The settlement includes, among many components, the district agreeing to focus more on complying with the Minnesota Human Rights Act and updating the student handbook.
The agreement for the police-school liaison officer will be updated and implemented after negotiations, which will work to specify the officer’s role with students.
The settlement instructs that the district should attempt to include in the updated agreement that the officer’s “primary function will be to address matters involving criminal behavior, crisis management and immediate safety concerns; the police-school liaison officer will not recommend, determine or provide input on the district’s disciplinary or other response to student misbehavior or policy violations.”
The officer will have to attend district staff trainings and professional development sessions at least once a year so the officer can fully understand their responsibilities.
The district can insist that a city-provided police-school liaison officer be removed from the district if the officer is not properly fulfilling responsibilities or disobeying district policy.
During required annual staff trainings, district employees will learn when it is appropriate to contact the police-school liaison officer about situations with students. The sessions will also focus on understanding the anti-discrimination law.
Annual student training in the high school and the Winona Area Learning Center will also be required to help train students to help support a healthy environment without discriminatory behaviors.
The only payment the district will make with this settlement agreement is fees for the work that its attorneys completed.
