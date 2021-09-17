 Skip to main content
Winona Area Public School creates new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee
Winona Area Public School creates new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

The Winona Area Public Schools has concluded the use of its Diversity and Equity Committee and will instead now have a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the board.

The committee will be the fourth standing committee for the board, with the former committee not having been considered as one, instead being a district administration committee.

The new committee will be built from the ground up, with no outline approved by the board Thursday.

A rough draft of a layout for the committee was proposed Thursday to help lead the way for its growth.

In the draft, the purpose of the new committee is described as, “to create an educational environment supporting all students, staff, parents, and the community.”

Multiple board members volunteered to be a part of the new committee and to help guide its creation.

More information will be brought to the board as the committee is developed.

For more information about the board’s committees, visit winonaschools.org.

