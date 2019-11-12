Winona Area Catholic Schools student of the month:
Chase Petchow has been selected as WACS “Student of the Month.” He is the son of Gina and Bob Petschow. Chase has two pet cats: Ash and Sky.
Chase’s favorite subjects are math, science and social studies. Chase really enjoys reading in his free time. One of his favorite books he just read is “Prisoner of War." Chase plays the alto saxophone in band.
You have free articles remaining.
Chase’s teachers describe him as a hard worker and someone who is kind to others. He cares about the subjects he is learning about and always turns in quality work. When asked what he likes best about going to school at WACS, he stated, “All of the teachers are so welcoming and kind at St. Stan’s.”
Chase participates in basketball during the school year and baseball in the summer. He has played Goodview baseball for the past five years. Chase is also a member of the Westgate Bowling League and enjoys competing with his good friend, Cooper. One of Chase’s favorite things to do is go golfing with his family and friends. When Chase gets older, he would like to be a PGA professional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.