Children at St. Stanislaus Elementary School will have their moment to shine this month as they perform for the community songs that they’ve invested hard work into.
Students in grades first through sixth will show off their talents as they perform a choir concert at The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
A band concert will showcase the instrumental skills of students in grades five and six starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in the St. Stanislaus Gymnasium.
The students have learned a “universal language,” band teacher Tara Welch said about what the students have been working on for the past couple of months.
“Music is everywhere,” she said.
And the hard work and lessons have come with great happiness for both the students and the teachers.
Music teacher Julie Olstad asked her students to share with her the impact this preparation has had on them.
Olstad recalled young students sharing with her:
“Music makes my heart sing.”
“Music gives me a chance to be a leader.”
“Singing makes me proud.”
Olstad also said that the music makes an impact on her, too.
As she approaches retirement age, she says she finds it challenging to consider such an option.
She said that she loves working at the school and spending time with the children.
“They just bring me so much joy,” she said. “I’m very lucky here because we have a lot of talented kids and our music department is so well-supported.”
Music doesn’t simply improve lives with spreading joy. Both teachers said they have read studies and witnessed that music can help students in different areas of their lives, too.
Welch said that playing instruments can help students improve their motor skills.
She said children also have the chance to learn about languages that they are unfamiliar with, because many of the songs that they are learning are not in English.
Olstad said she’s learned that children involved in music perform better on tests and seem to be more relaxed and focused.
You have free articles remaining.
Welch said that music for the Christmas concert begins to be chosen in September, with rehearsals starting in October.
Four pieces, which are chosen to fit their strengths and weaknesses, are picked for each grade.
Welch said that she tries to select music that allow students and the community to hear “music that they haven’t heard before.”
She said that she likes also having stories to connect with the music, allowing the meanings to be better understood.
While the students prepare for the concert, Welch said she helps push them to work hard and become better with little rewards such as stickers.
The students don’t just have to stop with the four pieces for their grades. Welch shared that the students can create groups with their friends and perform pieces before the concert too, as people are entering the gymnasium.
Welch said this is often a less stressful situation for the students, as the attendees aren’t specifically focused on their performances before the concert.
Olstad said her students similarly start preparing early, with rehearsals starting seven or eight weeks before the big performance.
Each class meets separately, meaning when it’s time for the concert the students come together and have one chance to succeed.
First, second and third grades perform together, while fourth, fifth and sixth have their own group, too.
Each group performs six songs.
Some of the songs are classics, while others are “lighter and more fun,” Olstad said.
Multicultural pieces are also occasionally mixed into the chosen songs.
This year, Olstad faces the possibility of not having enough space for all the students, due to higher enrollment.
“It’s a good challenge to have,” she said.
The concerts give the community an opportunity to see the growth that has been made during their time at the school, Welch and Olstad said.
Olstad shared that she’s met many students who originally struggled to match pitches, but after a lot of hard work and willpower to continue singing, they have been able to find success.
“(The students) just bring me so much joy. I’m very lucky here because we have a lot of talented kids and our music department is so well-supported.” Julie Olstad, St. Stanislaus Elementary School music teacher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.