Students and members of the Winona Senior High School marching band provided an enthusiastic sendoff Friday morning to the football team as it headed to MSHSL semi-final action. The Winhawks played the Rocori Spartans Friday evening at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. For full coverage of the game, go to winonadailynews.com.

