'We're March tired in October:" Teachers exhausted, cases confirmed in Winona Area Public Schools as hybrid model stays

She said that the teachers continue to work hard, and enjoy having the students back in the school, but that hybrid is hard because of having to teach in two formats at the same time.

“I usually put it this way: By March in Minnesota, everyone is pretty tired in education. We’re worn out. We’re looking very much to spring break,” Pfeilsticker said. “We’re March tired in October.”

Pfeilsticker said that the district needs to begin looking at what they can improve upon, now that it has been in hybrid for some time.

Earlier this week, the district did post on its website a dashboard that will be updated each week with new COVID-19 cases that are students or employees who have likely been in the buildings.

Since the first day of the school year, there have been 11 positive COVID-19 cases, with two having been confirmed between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.

There is no separation listed between employees and staff or specific schools in the district to help protect privacy.

People who may have been in direct contact with these students or employees are contacted by WAPS as cases are confirmed.

The dashboard is expected to be updated every Thursday.