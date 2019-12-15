Upperclassmen are taking the time to connect with their younger peers and help them with the anxiety of a new building through WEB and Link Crew programs at Winona Area Public Schools.
Each spring, students in the middle and high school are offered the chance to apply to be mentors for soon to be fifth graders and ninth graders who will enter into the schools in the following fall.
At middle school, where the program has been in place for the past seven years, the opportunity is open for eighth-graders to be WEB leaders.
Juniors and seniors can participate in Link Crew at the high school, along with sophomores who work to prepare to be full-fledged leaders as they continue on in school.
Students fill out applications and write an essay that explains their interest in being leaders, what some of their struggles were when starting school, and what they do both in and out of the classroom.
The applications are later examined by teachers, and the students’ academic progress is checked on, along with whether they have had any behavioral referrals in the past. To participate, students must be passing all classes.
Each year, there is a goal of about 50 students to be chosen at the middle school level.
The chosen leaders come together in May and get to know each other through activities similar to the ones that they will have the fifth graders participate in during the fall.
Two or three leaders are grouped together to help with about 10 fifth graders.
The WEB program, which is short for “Where Everyone Belongs,” is reserved mostly for orientation day, due to scheduling conflicts.
The leaders help students get to know each other better through activities, along with giving students tours so they are more comfortable with the middle school building.
Lockers are a concern for many of the younger students, according to WEB coordinator Terri Spartz.
She said that the leaders help the fifth graders become more comfortable with the lockers, so they are ready when they begin classes.
“They feel like they’re better prepared for it,” Spartz said.
The students do also come together in the week following orientation for lunch on Wednesday.
The impact on many of the fifth graders stays with them throughout the years, making them want to be a part of it when they are upperclassmen.
“When (the students) apply to be WEB leaders, too, a lot of them talk about how they remember being a fifth grader," Spartz said, "and having that person there that helped them just relax and feel better prepared for the building,”
During a school board meeting in November, student Elijah Vieth, a WEB leader, said, “I applied to become a WEB leader, because I remember in fifth grade how I was nervous to go the middle school.”
Another WEB leader, Adele Jacobsen, shared during the meeting that she decided to apply because she had a brother in the incoming grade. She knew her brother’s friends in the grade and was more than willing to help them feel less nervous about the next stage of their education.
Jacobsen also said that she remembered her own bond with the WEB leader with whom she was matched. She remembered the greeting whenever they crossed paths. To this day, she said, they still recognize each other.
In high school, about 93 students were chosen to be leaders for this year. Two of the program coordinators, Dwayne Voegeli and Adam Matson, said during a November school board meeting that the students chosen have diverse backgrounds to help pair them well with the incoming students.
The large number of participants was necessary, because of a recent expansion of the program.
Link Crew has been used in the high school for the past 13 years.
For the first 10 years, the program was limited to only being during the orientation day. In the more than 600 schools across the nation who have Link Crews, this is the normal choice.
In the past three years, though, students have had the opportunity to continue connecting throughout the year with activities that assist students based on what time of year it is and what is happening around them in the district.
The students are prepared for these activities during two training days in August.
All of the coordinators are ready to lead the way for the program with Link Crew certification.
Voegeli later said that the program works to “shrink (the school) down to the size of a small family. It’s all about relationships, relationships, relationships.”
For some students, he admitted, the impact isn’t that strong because they already have connections in the school. For these students, the leaders are like an additional friend for them.
“For other students, it’s an incredibly important connection for those who don’t have older siblings or older friends. It’s an important human connection to a big school, to a big building,” Voegeli said.
He said that many problems, along with positives, in high school are related to relationships with others. Link Crew helps create strong relationships that benefit the young students.
