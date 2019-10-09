On a rainy Saturday morning, 20 Winona Education Association members (and their families) along with 10 Winona Area Public Schools students from the elementaries, Winona Middle School and Winona Senior High, formed a team representing the school district at the 2019 Feed My Starving Children/Winona Rotary Club MobilePack event.
This is the first time the WEA has participated.
Riverstar Inc. was the event host for the ninth consecutive year. FMSC is a humanitarian effort to fill not only the spirits and stomachs of starving children around the world, specifically in Nicaragua, Honduras, Peru, Haiti, Cambodia and the Dominican Republic.
The WEA also made donation of $500 toward the cause. The group helped pack 184 boxes — which translates to 39,794 meals — along with 11 other teams.
