 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WAPS will continue to serve free meals to all students in Winona
0 comments

WAPS will continue to serve free meals to all students in Winona

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Area Public Schools will continue to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students in Winona, even as it has transitioned all grade levels to an in-person or hybrid learning mode. 

All students, regardless if they attend a WAPS school or not, will be able to request a five-day meal pack (which includes both breakfast and lunch) to be picked up on Wednesdays at Winona Senior High School between 7 and 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There is a form that you will need to fill out if you aren’t already receiving meals. Go to http://bit.ly/waps_meals2021

In order to help our staff make sure we have the right number of supplies ordered, the form will close on Fridays and open again on Wednesday afternoon after the meal pickups occur. So if you want to pick up meals the following Wednesday, your need to have been signed up by 5 p.m. Friday.

All WAPS students who attend school in-person have access to free meals, both breakfast and lunch. Students in the hybrid learning plan who receive meals at school may also request a five-day meal pack to be picked up on Wednesdays.

Learn more about the program at winonaschools.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News