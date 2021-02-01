WAPS will continue to serve free meals to all students in Winona

Winona Area Public Schools will continue to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students in Winona, even as it has transitioned all grade levels to an in-person or hybrid learning mode.

All students, regardless if they attend a WAPS school or not, will be able to request a five-day meal pack (which includes both breakfast and lunch) to be picked up on Wednesdays at Winona Senior High School between 7 and 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There is a form that you will need to fill out if you aren’t already receiving meals. Go to http://bit.ly/waps_meals2021.

In order to help our staff make sure we have the right number of supplies ordered, the form will close on Fridays and open again on Wednesday afternoon after the meal pickups occur. So if you want to pick up meals the following Wednesday, your need to have been signed up by 5 p.m. Friday.