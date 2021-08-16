WAPS to offer virtual learning this year, but not in the same format as the 2020-21 option

Virtual learning will be an option this school year at Winona Area Public Schools, but not in the same format as the previous year.

The WAPS online academy will be a semester long commitment that families can opt into for free.

The students will not be learning from regular classroom teachers that they would see if they attended school in-person.

The district will provide Chromebooks to all students enrolled in the program. The students will learn through the use of Edgenuity.

"The elementary curriculum is designed to introduce young learners to strategies for taking ownership of their learning. Student tools include notes and bookmarks, text-to-speech audio and translation, and more to support younger learners. Educators and parents will have the ability to monitor student progress and data with an easy-to-use interface. Students who need extra instruction and practice can review the material, while high-achieving students can work ahead at their own pace," a press release from the district shared last week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}