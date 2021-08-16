 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WAPS to offer virtual learning this year, but not in the same format as the 2020-21 option
0 comments
alert top story

WAPS to offer virtual learning this year, but not in the same format as the 2020-21 option

{{featured_button_text}}
Winona Area Public Schools district office

Virtual learning will be an option this school year at Winona Area Public Schools, but not in the same format as the previous year.

The WAPS online academy will be a semester long commitment that families can opt into for free.

The students will not be learning from regular classroom teachers that they would see if they attended school in-person.

The district will provide Chromebooks to all students enrolled in the program. The students will learn through the use of Edgenuity.

"The elementary curriculum is designed to introduce young learners to strategies for taking ownership of their learning. Student tools include notes and bookmarks, text-to-speech audio and translation, and more to support younger learners. Educators and parents will have the ability to monitor student progress and data with an easy-to-use interface. Students who need extra instruction and practice can review the material, while high-achieving students can work ahead at their own pace," a press release from the district shared last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The middle and high school curriculum is a flexible, standards-aligned digital curriculum that personalizes learning for all students. Courses are customizable and feature a full suite of learning tools. Students will take ownership of their learning with support from Edgenuity and WAPS teachers to help them maximize their success," the release explained.

The program is open to any grade from kindergarten to 12th grade. Students do not need to already be enrolled at WAPS and do not need to live within the barriers of the district.

Families interested will have guidelines laid out to them when signing up for the program, like attendance requirements. If the students and their families cannot keep up with these requirements, they will need to return to in-person learning.

There are no other virtual learning options so far for this school year in the WAPS district.

For more information about the WAPS Online Academy, visit winonaschools.org.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News