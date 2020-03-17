WAPS to hand out free meals to all students 18 and under during school closure

Winona Area Public Schools is committed to providing access to healthy cold meals on weekdays during the ordered school closure, beginning Wednesday, March 18, and lasting through Friday, March 27. Food will not be provided Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.

We prefer that orders be placed as early as possible to guarantee we have enough meals for our families.

Orders can be placed on a form at http://bit.ly/waps_meals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pick-up times will be between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at the sites listed.

Both breakfast and lunch will be available. The breakfast for the following day will be delivered with lunch. For example, Thursday morning’s breakfast will be delivered with Wednesday afternoon’s lunch.

By filling out this form, you will be ordering food for every weekday during the school closure. If you do not need food on certain days, please indicate that on the form.