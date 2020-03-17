WAPS to hand out free meals to all students 18 and under during school closure

Winona Area Public Schools is committed to providing access to healthy cold meals on weekdays during the ordered school closure, beginning Wednesday, March 18, and lasting through Friday, March 27. Food will not be provided Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.
We prefer that orders be placed as early as possible to guarantee we have enough meals for our families.
Orders can be placed on a form at http://bit.ly/waps_meals.
Pick-up times will be between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at the sites listed.
Both breakfast and lunch will be available. The breakfast for the following day will be delivered with lunch. For example, Thursday morning’s breakfast will be delivered with Wednesday afternoon’s lunch.
By filling out this form, you will be ordering food for every weekday during the school closure. If you do not need food on certain days, please indicate that on the form.
The following sites will offer meals free of charge to all students 18 and under, regardless if they are an enrolled Winona Area Public Schools student:
- Washington-Kosciusko Elementary, 365 Mankato Ave, Winona
- Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona
- Ridgeway Community School, 35564 Co Hwy 12, Houston
- Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road, Winona
- Jefferson Elementary School, 1268 W 5th St., Winona
- Goodview Elementary School, 5100 9th St, Goodview
- Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave., Winona
- Former Rollingstone Community School, 61 Main St, Rollingstone
- Hidden Valley Mobile Home Village, 23 Hidden Valley, Minnesota City