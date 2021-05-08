WAPS tightens budget, but avoids major cuts to programming, services

There will not be any major cuts to programming or services in Winona Area Public Schools next year despite a decline in state funding, according to two budget models presented to the school board Thursday night by Director of Finance Kristy Millering.

It has been a tricky year for budgeting. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a curveball at the budgets of public school districts across the country, both in terms of unanticipated expenses and in declining enrollment as families choose to school their children at home or seek schools that were fully in an in-person learning model to begin the year. And while there is federal money available, it often comes with restrictions and is a one-time allotment, making it difficult to build a long-term plan.

Model No. 1, which was built using assumptions the school board approved earlier in the year, included an unassigned break-even amount of $513,000 — the amount the district needs to find, either in increased revenue or decreased expenditures, to have a balanced budget. Model No. 2, which was built using school board assumptions with some flexibility to salary adjustments for groups who have not settled their contracts for next school year, has an unassigned break-even amount of $283,000.