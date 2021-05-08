WAPS tightens budget, but avoids major cuts to programming, services

There will not be any major cuts to programming or services in Winona Area Public Schools next year despite a decline in state funding, according to two budget models presented to the school board Thursday night by Director of Finance Kristy Millering.
It has been a tricky year for budgeting. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a curveball at the budgets of public school districts across the country, both in terms of unanticipated expenses and in declining enrollment as families choose to school their children at home or seek schools that were fully in an in-person learning model to begin the year. And while there is federal money available, it often comes with restrictions and is a one-time allotment, making it difficult to build a long-term plan.
Model No. 1, which was built using assumptions the school board approved earlier in the year, included an unassigned break-even amount of $513,000 — the amount the district needs to find, either in increased revenue or decreased expenditures, to have a balanced budget. Model No. 2, which was built using school board assumptions with some flexibility to salary adjustments for groups who have not settled their contracts for next school year, has an unassigned break-even amount of $283,000.
WAPS is facing a deficit for next school year largely because of a decrease in revenue caused by a drop in enrollment. The district has 150 fewer students than it did last spring, a decline that leads to roughly $1.5 million in less revenue. The district is also seeing a decline of $600,000 in compensatory aid as fewer families filled out the Application for Educational Benefits (free and reduced student lunch form) this school year because all meals were provided free to everyone.
Through a collaborative effort spearheaded by Millering, the district was able to avoid any major cuts to programming and services by searching for efficiencies, aligning staffing to the projected enrollment and using a formula to determine supply budgets in an equitable manner. The process also included Superintendent Annette Frieheit, other district leaders, principals and teachers.
The school board has received regular updates since holding a work session in November 2020 that kicked off the process, but Thursday night was the first chance they had to look at solid numbers.
And even those “solid” numbers may not be so solid.
What happens this month in the Minnesota State Legislature will have an impact on the budget, for example. A proposal from the Minnesota House of Representatives calls for a 2% increase in the per-pupil formula, which would add an additional $319,000 in funding given the enrollment projections. The proposal from the Minnesota State Senate, however, does not include any increase for the unassigned general fund. The legislative session ends May 17.
The district could also see decreased expenditures, like if the insurance company lowers its rates for next year.
“Every day these numbers can change because we’re finding things out,” Millering said.
Just because the district has a deficit doesn’t mean that cuts need to be made elsewhere. The school board could choose to spend down the unassigned fund balance, however that could impact the district’s credit rating. The school board has gone to great lengths to increase the unassigned fund balance over the past couple years, and the rating long-term rating outlook slightly improved after the board decided to continue to increase the fund balance earlier this year in its budget assumptions.
A school district’s credit rating is important when bonds are sold to fund referendum projects, much like the $9.42 million referendum approved by the community in 2018.
If the school board wants to continue to grow the fund balance, it would need to find additional revenue or cut additional expenditures in the budget beyond the unassigned break-even amount.
The school board is expected to approve the budget at its June 17 meeting.