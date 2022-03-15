WAPS teachers include Ukraine events in school activities

Teachers and students at Winona Area Public Schools aren’t waiting for the history books to be written before using current events to increase their understanding of the world.

At Winona Middle School, students in social studies classes taught by Stacy Gobler and Rose Carr have been asking to learn more about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The teachers responded by providing them with the resources to learn more about what is happening, allowed them to form their own opinion, then assigned them to draw political cartoons as a way for the student to express their perspective.

At the Winona Area Learning Center, staff hosted a student discussion group and made posters as a way to help engage students with current events. The posters, which expressed support for Ukraine and a desire for world unity, were displayed in the WALC windows over Spring Break.

Curriculum at all levels of Winona Area Public Schools will ensure students are given opportunities to understand multicultural perspectives and how inclusion is important in a democratic society. Learn more at winonaschools.org.

