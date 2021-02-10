WAPS teachers, administrators focus on increasing family engagement in 2021-22

Teachers and administrators at Winona Area Public Schools are making one thing abundantly clear as planning begins for the 2021-22 school year:

They want more opportunities to engage with students and families.

To that end, the Calendar Committee developed a new way to offer parent-teacher conferences at all grade levels next year. That includes back-to-school conferences at the elementary level, as well as flexible conference windows and formats at other times of the year for all levels to remove barriers and personalize the experience based on the needs of each student or family.

The calendar was presented to the WAPS school board at its meeting last Thursday.

“The important piece for us was how do we get more students and families into the buildings,” said WSHS Principal Mark Anderson, chair of the Calendar Committee. “The more opportunities we have to get parents into the building, the more opportunities we have to build relationships with them.”

Some of the more drastic changes will happen at the elementary level with the introduction of back-to-school conferences on Thursday, Sept. 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first day of school for elementary students in Grades K-4 will be Wednesday, Sept. 8.