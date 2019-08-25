WINONA — For new teachers, the start of school is certainly a time of excitement.
But it also can be one full of anxiety.
To help those teachers feel comfortable in their new environment — which in turn leads to a better academic experience for the students and families in Winona Area Public Schools — the Staff Development Committee has a mentorship program that matches established teachers with new hires in the district.
The goal is to assist mentees in teaching and learning and to offer valuable support to new hires as they transition into WAPS classrooms.
The program is now in its fifth year. Matches met for the first time on Monday, Aug. 19, during new employee orientation at Winona Senior High School.
“It’s important for our new hires to have a designated someone they can go to for answering their questions without feeling like they are a burden,” said Terri Spartz, a Spanish and EL Teacher at Winona Middle School. “Teachers who are new to the profession find the coaching from an experienced mentor to be a valuable resource.”
The mentors and mentees are expected to meet weekly in September, which is when most of the questions arise. In October and November, they meet twice a month and then monthly from December through June. They are also expected to meet as needs arise throughout the year. Teachers are also encouraged to observe other teachers as well, whether it be their mentor or another teacher within their content area. Likewise, mentors can observe their mentee if necessary.
Because new hires often have questions directly related to the building, the priority is to match mentors and mentees based on location. That also allows for faster introductions to other staff members in that particular building, which builds camaraderie.
“It definitely can bring the ‘veterans’ and ‘rookies’ closer together,” Spartz said.
The program culminates with a mentor/mentee social in the spring.
“It is just as rewarding for the mentor as it is the mentee,” Spartz said. “The mentor can gain fresh, new ideas, and sometimes they will see concerns or topics from a fresh perspective.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.