WAPS superintendent's 2021-22 school year goal decided

With a hard year of unexpected changes in learning styles, Winona Area Public Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit, with the help of the board, has outlined a new goal for herself in the 2021-22 school year.

The goal is focusing on the future of the district and making sure the children, families, employees and community as a whole have the best experience possible.

"Through a structured process that includes all WAPS stakeholder groups, provide leadership to develop a strategic framework for student and staff success for the next three to five years, including operational plans with measurements/indicators of progress," the goal reads.

Usually, in past years, there are multiple annual goals for the superintendent, but this year it was explained during the meeting that one was enough to encompass all that needed to be done.

Freiheit was hired into the district in 2019. She has yet to spend a whole year that has not been affected by the issues and changes that have come with COVID-19.

So far, it seems as if the district is moving back to a structure that is closer to life before the pandemic, especially as classes were all in person at the end of the most recent school year and now that masks are not required in the schools as of this month.