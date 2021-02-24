WAPS superintendent praised for her work by school board

The Winona Area Public Schools board is highly impressed with the work superintendent Annette Freiheit has done in the district, the board members revealed during last week’s regular board meeting.

The evaluation was completed as part of the mid-year annual process.

In a letter representing the entire board submitted by board chair Nancy Denzer for the evaluation, she said, “We are pleased with Dr. Freiheit’s growth as the superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools and her continued commitment to the vision that we are one community of lifelong learners, engaged in creating our culture, where all are safe, valued and accountable to one another for success.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board praised Freiheit for her work with handling the pandemic and the changes that the district had to make in response to the quickly spreading disease, along with her work toward improving the district’s budgeting process, her strong communication with the board, and her focus on improving the way committees function.