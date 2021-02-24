 Skip to main content
WAPS superintendent praised for her work by school board
WAPS superintendent praised for her work by school board

Dr. Annette Freiheit in her office

Annette Freiheit, superintendent at Winona Area Public Schools, is pictured in her office.

The Winona Area Public Schools board is highly impressed with the work superintendent Annette Freiheit has done in the district, the board members revealed during last week’s regular board meeting.

The evaluation was completed as part of the mid-year annual process.

In a letter representing the entire board submitted by board chair Nancy Denzer for the evaluation, she said, “We are pleased with Dr. Freiheit’s growth as the superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools and her continued commitment to the vision that we are one community of lifelong learners, engaged in creating our culture, where all are safe, valued and accountable to one another for success.”

Nancy Denzer -- new mug

Denzer

The board praised Freiheit for her work with handling the pandemic and the changes that the district had to make in response to the quickly spreading disease, along with her work toward improving the district’s budgeting process, her strong communication with the board, and her focus on improving the way committees function.

As for areas to make progress on, the evaluation said, “Growth areas include finding additional opportunities to include staff in providing feedback in processes, budget development, connecting with outside agencies, post-secondary institutions and governmental entities for collaboration and enhanced school to community relationship, and continue developing a comprehensive evaluation for supervisors, directors, and principals.”

Freiheit joined the district as superintendent in July 2019.

