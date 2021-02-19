WAPS study group offers suggestions for systemic, sustainable changes to student support services

The work of the study group has finished. The work of the district, however, is just beginning.

Dr. Annette K. Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools, presented the results of the Student Support Services Study Group to the school board on Thursday.

The 26-page report offers a comprehensive look at the services and programs already offered by the district, and a breakdown of the current responsibilities of the school counselors, school social workers and school psychologists.

It also includes more than four pages of recommendations that provide a roadmap for the district to make systemic and sustainable changes to more effectively offer and provide support to the students and families who need it.

Some of the recommendations involve staffing changes, however Freiheit mentioned in the report that “it will be vital to conduct a thorough analysis of our current staffing, our student needs and recommendations from this study group,” a process that may mean responsibilities of current staff members shift to better align with the needs of students and families.

Freiheit also mentioned two initiatives in the district that complement these recommendations.