WAPS school board meets in person for the first time in year

For this first time in more than a year, the entire Winona Area Public Schools board members saw each other face-to-face during a regular board meeting Thursday.
And, with the help of vaccines, it should begin to be a regular occurance once again every first and third Thursday of each month with meetings starting at 6 p.m.
"I just have to say, it's so nice to see everyone," board chair Nancy Denzer said as she started off Thursday's meeting.
Members of the board sat around the table together as they discussed topics such as the budget, the new Winona Senior High School principal, and more. No masks were needed, as the meeting was not during school hours.
Some masks were worn by members of the board who felt most comfortable with the use of that option.
Other district directors spoke with the board over Zoom during the meeting.
While there were no members of the public in the room Thursday night, the door is open for people interested in watching the board meetings to attend.
People can also watch the meeting via livestream on the district's Youtube page WAPS Communications. The livestreams do stay on the page after the meeting takes place.
The decision to move the board into an in-person format comes after seeing success with almost all students attending school in-person.
In both the weeks of May 20-26 and May 27-June 2, there were no new cases reported amongst students or staff who had been in the buildings at any point while an active COVID-19 case was diagnosed.
With that, during those weeks, there were also no new quarantines.
For the district's school year up to June 2, there has been 72 positive cases and a total of 716 quarantined due to possible in-district exposure.
School board meetings will continue into the summer, even as the 2020-21 school year comes to a conclusion next week.
Unlike before the pandemic, the board now meets in the high school's multipurpose room, instead of at the city hall.
To learn more about the board and see what is on its agenda, visit winonaschools.org.