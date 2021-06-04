WAPS school board meets in person for the first time in year

For this first time in more than a year, the entire Winona Area Public Schools board members saw each other face-to-face during a regular board meeting Thursday.

And, with the help of vaccines, it should begin to be a regular occurance once again every first and third Thursday of each month with meetings starting at 6 p.m.

"I just have to say, it's so nice to see everyone," board chair Nancy Denzer said as she started off Thursday's meeting.

Members of the board sat around the table together as they discussed topics such as the budget, the new Winona Senior High School principal, and more. No masks were needed, as the meeting was not during school hours.

Some masks were worn by members of the board who felt most comfortable with the use of that option.

Other district directors spoke with the board over Zoom during the meeting.

While there were no members of the public in the room Thursday night, the door is open for people interested in watching the board meetings to attend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People can also watch the meeting via livestream on the district's Youtube page WAPS Communications. The livestreams do stay on the page after the meeting takes place.