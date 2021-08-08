WAPS school board enlists community help in building a vision for the future

Any recommendation from the Finance Committee, which consists of Sonneman, board chair Nancy Denzer and board treasurer Steve Schild in addition to district administration, would still need to be approved by the full board.

The board also moved closer to updating its master facilities plan, an item that will receive a vote at its next meeting. The last time the master facilities plan was updated was prior to the 2018 referendum.

“We need something to build upon,” board member Jim Schul said. “It’s high time that we roll our sleeves up and do it.”

There was some confusion over whether or not a plan existed. That’s partly because there is no definition of a master facilities plan, Paul Aplikowski of Wold Architects and Engineers said, and school boards aren’t required to have one.

“You have a direction that you are going, but what sometimes is lacking is the vision, which is what I think you are talking about,” Aplikowski said. “It’s the vision for the future. So that’s what this process is. Whatever you decide to do, that’s the goal, is to provide the vision that helps you flush out the master facilities plan.”

The master facilities plan will coincide with the district’s work on updating its strategic plan, about which the board will learn more information at its next meeting.

