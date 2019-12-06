The Winona Area Public Schools district provided an update Thursday on the work that is being done on their buildings after the 2018 referendum.
The first phase of the updates is almost completed.
Bituminous surfaces in the parking lots at Jefferson Elementary, Goodview Elementary, and Winona High schools were reconstructed during this phase. Curbs and sidewalks were also replaced at Winona High School.
The security camera system and door monitoring was replaced and expanded at Jefferson Elementary, Goodview Elementary, Washington Kosciusko Elementary, Winona Middle School, Winona High School and Winona ALC.
The fire alarm systems were replaced in Jefferson Elementary, Goodview Elementary and Winona High School.
Accessibility was a focus at many locations, with ramps being updated and added at Jefferson Elementary and Winona High School. Other accessibility updates were also seen at these schools, along with W-K Elementary and Goodview Elementary.
The roof was replaced at Goodview Elementary.
Lighting control was upgraded at Goodview also. During the school board meeting Thursday, officials said staff will now have easier access to switches to turn on and off lights.
A secure vestibule was created at Jefferson Elementary and W-K Elementary.
Carpets were replaced in the middle school.
A grease interceptor was added into the kitchen at the high school.
While locker replacement was set to happen during phase one in the high school’s locker room, this upgrade is now scheduled to happen in the upcoming summer break.
School board members expressed their thankfulness to the community for approving the referendum.
The upgrades are on track for staying in the range of the budget created.
Allocated for the first phase was $4,111,644. Remaining is $544,204.
The second phase has a budget of $4,764,152.
Designs will be reviewed by staff in each building in January, while building permits are being asked for and drawings are issued for bidding.
Bidding will open in March, with construction on the second phase expecting to take place from June through August.
During phase two, door hardware will be replaced at all three elementary schools, along with at the high school.
The fire alarm systems will be replaced at the middle school and at W-K Elementary.
The domestic cold-water piping will be replaced at Jefferson and W-K elementary schools.
The electrical distribution system will be replaced at Jefferson Elementary.
The bituminous surface of the parking lot will be resealed at W-K Elementary.
W-K will finally see accessibility updates, which will include a ramp.
The middle school will also have its pool ventilation system replaced.
The parking lots are expected to be in good condition for a couple of years without the need for large maintenance, but will likely eventually need to be worked on yearly. Weather can affect how long the parking lots stay in good condition.
