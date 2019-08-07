WINONA — The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee of Winona Area Public Schools is hosting an Indigenous Games Play Day Friday at Sobieski Park, 950 E. Eighth St.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Among the games people can participate in include longball, which is similar to modern-day baseball, and shinny, a sport comparable to field hockey.
Other events include lacrosse — still widely played today — double ball, running events and a Meso-American game.
Participants in the Key Kids summer program will take part in the games, but the event is open to the community.
The organizer of the Indigenous Games Play Day is Dan Ninham, a physical education teacher in Bemidji, Minn., and his wife Susan, an administrative officer at Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services.
Several years ago, the two were inspired to start the games after hearing about other Indigenous Game events around the world.
“The games help build community,” Ninham said in an interview with the Duluth News Tribune in 2016. “They are played to honor people.”
