WAPS music teacher named to national organization of band directors
Tim Gleason

Tim Gleason plays the euphonium at graduation in June  2020.

 Justin Carroll, Winona Area Public Schools

Tim Gleason, a music teacher and band director in Winona Area Public Schools, has been selected to be a member of the American School Band Directors Association.

Founded in 1953, the ASBDA is a national organization for band directors whose mission is to promote, enhance and preserve quality school programs through leadership and fellowship of exemplary band directors.

ASBDA is a prominent, active, and effective national organization to influence school band programs, promoting excellence in K-12 school band programs, recognizing excellence in teaching, and attempting to provide educational research for the 21st century music classroom (another revision of its valued “ASBDA Curriculum Guide” is coming out soon).

Minnesota ASBDA colleagues examined Gleason’s proven record, listened to his bands and selected him for the Association.

To become an “Active Status” ASBDA Member directors must first fit the following criteria:

  • Band directors of established personal and professional integrity who are actively engaged in exemplary teaching and directing, or supervision of school bands on the elementary, middle school, junior high, and/or high school levels.
  • Paramount in consideration of a candidate, and superseding all other qualifications, should be their personal character traits and professional ethics record in their present and previous positions. Their record of service in their district and state associations shall be above question.
  • Experience as a band director in public or private schools. A candidate must have completed a minimum of five years experience in the field.
  • The work of the candidate should be evaluated on the merits of the bands consistently produced. The work of the candidate should be of exemplary quality as to command the respect of their colleagues in the state he/she represents.
  • A candidate for membership must have a sponsor who is currently an ASBDA member.

Gleason will be formally accepted into the organization at the ASBDA National Convention, to be held June 29 to July 2 in St. Augustine, Fla.

Gleason is also the head girls basketball coach and co-head coach for track and field.

