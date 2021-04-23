WAPS music teacher named to national organization of band directors

Tim Gleason, a music teacher and band director in Winona Area Public Schools, has been selected to be a member of the American School Band Directors Association.

Founded in 1953, the ASBDA is a national organization for band directors whose mission is to promote, enhance and preserve quality school programs through leadership and fellowship of exemplary band directors.

ASBDA is a prominent, active, and effective national organization to influence school band programs, promoting excellence in K-12 school band programs, recognizing excellence in teaching, and attempting to provide educational research for the 21st century music classroom (another revision of its valued “ASBDA Curriculum Guide” is coming out soon).

Minnesota ASBDA colleagues examined Gleason’s proven record, listened to his bands and selected him for the Association.

To become an “Active Status” ASBDA Member directors must first fit the following criteria: