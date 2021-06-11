WAPS graduation rates stable despite COVID-19 disruption

Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation rates for students in Winona Area Public Schools remained relatively stable in 2020.

Nearly 80% of all students (78.5%) in the Class of 2020 cohort at Winona Area Public Schools graduated in four years. At Winona Senior High School, the graduation rate was 86.2%. At Winona Area Learning Center, where students can receive the support and resources that better accommodate their needs than in a traditional K-12 setting, the graduation rate was 17.9%

These graduation rate figures are for the Class of 2020. Graduation data for the Class of 2021, which will be celebrated at Paul Giel Field on Friday night (in addition to a separate ceremony this past Monday for WALC students), will be released next year. Normally this data is released by MDE earlier in the school year, but the release was delayed because of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at a seven-year cohort, the graduation rate at the WALC jumps to 64%, while WSHS improves to 94.1%. Districtwide, the graduation rate is at 88.8%.