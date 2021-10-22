WAPS enrollment more than 100 students above budgeted amount

Winona Area Public Schools is seeing a high amount of students compared to what the district expected to have when creating the 2021-22 school year budget.

As of Oct. 13, there were 123 more students enrolled in the WAPS district than what was budgeted for.

Both the high school and the Winona Area Learning Center have higher enrollment than what was expected, with the high school having 25 extra students and the ALC having 17 extra students, according to data as of Oct. 13 shown to the board on Tuesday.

All high school grades, except 10th, had more students than expected.

What is also helping increase the district's enrollment is the new online learning academy, which had 63 students enrolled in it as of Oct. 13.

Of the 63 students, 12 were in grades kindergarten through fourth grade; 20 were in grades fifth through eighth; and 31 were in grades ninth through 12th.

In total, as of Oct. 13, 775 students were enrolled at the elementary schools, 654 students at the middle school, 875 students at the high school, 79 students at the ALC, and 63 students in the online learning academy, totaling 2,446 students.

There are 87 students designated as being homeschooled in the district as of Oct. 13.

For more information about enrollment at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

