WAPS educator Shannon Helgeson named Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidate

Shannon Helgeson, one of the three Winona Education Association Teachers of the Year in the Winona Area Public Schools district for the current year, has been named a candidate for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Helgeson is one of 75 candidates across the state for the 2021 award.
“When I was a little girl, I wanted to be a teacher because I thought correcting papers and writing on the board were going to be awesome. Turns out that was only half true. I do like writing on the board,” Helgeson said back in November when honored by the local education association.
Her past includes working as a business owner.
She taught social studies in the district for 16 years before becoming a high school and Area Learning Center instructional coach.
“Some of my favorite things about teaching are when students stop becoming consumers of knowledge and start becoming creators have knowledge. That’s kind of one of my personal missions as an educator, is to find ways that students can not just sit there and passively receive the knowledge, but instead, find and create their own,” Helgeson shared in November.
She’s made a large impact on the community, with her nominations for WAPS teacher of the year, including, “She definitely goes above and beyond in her service to the district. To her own detriment, I’m certain, she answers questions late into the evening, and delves deep when researching or providing resources.”
Additionally, one read, “I cannot imagine what her life must be like and how busy she is, which shows her professionalism and dedication to this position and the career of teaching.”
WAPS explained in a press release earlier this month how the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award works and is decided: “The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
“An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, may be postponed.”
Supporters of the program and award include, according to the district in the press release, Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
Education Minnesota underwrites and organizes the annual program.
Helgeson, a wife, mother of three and grandmother of one, is the only Winona County candidate this year for the award.