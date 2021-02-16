WAPS educator Shannon Helgeson named Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidate

Shannon Helgeson, one of the three Winona Education Association Teachers of the Year in the Winona Area Public Schools district for the current year, has been named a candidate for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Helgeson is one of 75 candidates across the state for the 2021 award.

“When I was a little girl, I wanted to be a teacher because I thought correcting papers and writing on the board were going to be awesome. Turns out that was only half true. I do like writing on the board,” Helgeson said back in November when honored by the local education association.

Her past includes working as a business owner.

She taught social studies in the district for 16 years before becoming a high school and Area Learning Center instructional coach.

“Some of my favorite things about teaching are when students stop becoming consumers of knowledge and start becoming creators have knowledge. That’s kind of one of my personal missions as an educator, is to find ways that students can not just sit there and passively receive the knowledge, but instead, find and create their own,” Helgeson shared in November.

