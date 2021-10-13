WAPS custodian earns MASMS Facilities Manager Certificate

Lauren Cowell, a school custodian at Winona Middle School, was recently awarded the Facilities Manager Certification from the Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association.

The purpose of the certification program is to develop a knowledge base for facility leaders to provide safe and healthful educational facilities in the state of Minnesota. The process of achieving and maintaining certification helps ensure that facilities professionals are continually improving and refining their skills.

Cowell received his certification at the MASMS Conference, which was held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Cloud.

He is the third member of the maintenance team at WAPS to earn his certification, joining Director of Buildings of Grounds Michael McArdle and Maintenance Manager Scott Albright.

Cowell has been with WAPS since 2010.

To obtain certification, an applicant must complete 52 hours of ASMS Certification covering a variety of topics. To keep the certification, a participant must complete 36 hours of MASMS Continuing Education curriculum within a three-year period.

To learn more, visit masms.org.

