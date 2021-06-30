WAPS board focuses on student needs in referendum discussion

Aside from deciding how much money to ask for, the board will also need to determine what to spend it on. And while the needs are many, the board spoke of a desire to not just bring the buildings up to today’s standards, but to provide a learning environment that is welcoming for generations to come.

Board chair Nancy Denzer, who served as an interim principal in Rochester Public Schools last school year, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed what students need from their school buildings.

Board member Karl Sonneman said that any planning should include the voices of students. Paul Aplikowski, partner at Wold Architects and Engineers, echoed that sentiment when he relayed a story from a recently finished project.

“A student walked into one of the spaces that we had just renovated. It was a little more progressive of a design. He put his arm around the assistant principal and said ‘You finally figured it out. This is what we wanted,’” Aplikowski said. “It was a transformative moment for me. Why wouldn’t you want to make schools a place where kids want to be? It’s so basic, but I don’t think it’s been a priority for a lot of years.”