WAPS board expected to re-vote on mask mandate in March

The Winona Area Public Schools board experienced a tied vote Thursday evening over a proposal to end the district's mask mandate.

While members Nancy Denzer, Jim Schul and Tina Lehnertz voted for the conclusion of the mandate, members Michael Hanratty, Karl Sonneman and Steve Schild voted against it.

Board member Stephanie Smith was absent during the meeting.

Because of the tie, the removal of the mandate was neither approved nor denied.

The board will discuss and re-vote on ending the mask mandate at the next school meeting, which is scheduled for March 3.

If the mask mandate is ended as proposed to the board by Superintendent Annette Freiheit, masks will become optional for everyone inside of the district's buildings, but they will still be required when using district transportation.

Additionally, masks would still be required when an individual is entering one of the district's health offices.

After an individual completes a five-day isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, they would also be required to wear a mask for their first six to 10 days after returning to the district buildings.

Another change that would come with the proposed amendment to the district's health protocols is the conclusion of contact tracing unless a cluster of cases is experienced within one group of individuals.

If the proposal is approved as proposed, the district would also add to its health protocols that students who are experiencing COVID-19-like or influenza-like symptoms must stay home and take a COVID-19 test.

Free rapid tests are available for students at every school in the district. They can either be picked up or be delivered to students' homes. If the delivery option is preferred, families should contact their student's school.

If students receive a negative test, according to this proposal, they could return to school if they have not had a fever in 24 hours and if their symptoms are improving.

If a student who experiences possible symptoms of COVID-19 or influenza and does not get tested for COVID-19, they could return to school five full days after the start of their symptoms.

For more information about these proposed changes, visit winonaschools.org.

Photos: WSHS Commencement 2021 Winona Senior High's Dane Reinardy receives his diploma from WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.