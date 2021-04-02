 Skip to main content
WAPS board decides to spend leftover funds on more building projects
WAPS board decides to spend leftover funds on more building projects

As planned referendum projects have been completed at Winona Area Public Schools, the school board has come to decision about what the extra funds remaining will go towards.

The board was presented with two possible plans Thursday night that took into consideration different building concerns that could benefit from some of the money.

The board decided to spend the extra $950,100 on replacing the existing clock system at all of the elementary schools, the middle school and the high school; replacing the existing PA system speakers in Goodview Elementary School; and removing and replacing the high school's back parking lot.

Some leftover funds also went to updating the facility analysis and the capacity analysis.

Overall, with all of these projects completed, the district will have an estimated $3,658 left from the most recent referendum.

Nancy Denzer -- new mug

Denzer

Nancy Denzer, chair of the WAPS board, said that money left over shows that "the spending was done so wisely" during the referendum projects, proving that employees chose good, financially healthy decisions.

