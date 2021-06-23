WAPS board approves 2021-22 preliminary budget

The Winona Area Public Schools board approved the 2021-22 school year’s preliminary budget last week.

The decision was a unanimous one by the board, but some concerns of less staffing and bigger class sizes was expressed.

At the end of the discussions, though, it was decided that what staff created was the best option.

Some details remain unknown at the time of approval, as there are delays in Minnesota legislation that will determine financial support to the district, along with all other public schools across the state.

The biggest spending point for the district will be salaries and wages for employees, with their benefits coming up next in expenditures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some positions are being impacted by this budget, though, especially as enrollment expects to decrease even more.

Added positions factored into the budget include an early intervention service coordinator, a district wide special education related services support secretary, and an elementary-level instructional coach.