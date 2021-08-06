Virtual learning may still be a possibility at WAPS this year, but families should expect a different format

Online learning in the Winona Area Public Schools district will look different this year compared to 2020-21, if an option is available at all.

The district currently has an application with the state that could allow for students to learn through a virtual academy format.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the application is approved by the Minnesota Department of Education, families will have to commit to a full semester of learning online, unlike the previous year when the students could easily switch back and forth between learning in person or over the internet.

The virtual academy would be formatted very differently than what online learning was like during the pandemic so far, WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit shared Thursday.

The district will release further information when the application is approved by state officials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.