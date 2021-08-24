UPDATED: Saint Mary's University to require COVID-19 vaccinations; official exemption requests allowed

With the full approval Monday of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Saint Mary’s University will start a new protocol: Every student and employee will need to be vaccinated against the quickly spreading disease, unless an official exemption form is filed.

For students or employees to be exempt from this rule, they will have to make an oath to the university that they are unable to get the vaccine.

Exceptions allowed include those described by the State of Minnesota for all state-mandated immunizations, such as medical concerns or personal beliefs.

Those looking to be exempt from the rule will have to notify the university, though, with either a doctor-signed medical exemption form or a notarized nonmedical exemption form.

There is not an approval process for these exemption forms, as they will be counted as long as they are filled out properly.

These forms will help the university keep track of their percentage of students or employees who are vaccinated.

Vaccinations or exemption forms must be completed by Oct. 8.

Proof of vaccination or the exemption forms must be uploaded to the university's health portals by this date.