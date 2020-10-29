UPDATE: Lewiston-Altura School District COVID-19 total doubles this week

Details behind Lewiston-Altura’s sudden learning model change to completely virtual have been announced Thursday, just hours after the district said it was not ready to announce numbers.

Four more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Lewiston-Altura School District so far this week, officials confirmed.

All of these cases were students.

“While our protocols of wearing facial coverings, social distancing, etc. have prevented the spread of COVID-19 within our schools to date, it was never meant to prevent us from enacting a quarantine or changing learning models for our buildings,” the district said in a release.

Four prior cases were also diagnosed and have recovered in the district, 2 of which were staff and 2 of which were students. These cases date back to between Sept. 14 and Oct. 11.

The district said that two different close contact situations have occurred this week amongst different buildings, resulting in the groups of people having to quarantine.

This week 33 students who were in contact are in quarantine, along with four students and two staff members showing symptoms.

