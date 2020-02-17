For the last few years, kindergarten teacher Amber Scott has challenged students at Jefferson Elementary to celebrate the 100th day of school by donating 100 items to various organizations in Winona, such as the Winona Humane Society and Winona Community Warming Center.
This year, Scott challenged the students to bring in donations for the Winona Family & Children’s Center. And boy, did they respond.
Students at Jefferson went above and beyond, donating more than 200 items to the FCC.
Donated items include art supplies, crayons, markers, paints, coloring books, paper and more. They also donated books, stuffed animals, fidgets and play dough.
“Every year I am brought to tears by the Jefferson community and the things they are willing to do for our community,” Scott said. “I am #WinhawkProud to say I am part of the Jefferson community.”
Scott was drawn to the Family & Children’s Center through her sister-in-law, who works there and shared the need for art supplies and toys.
“I thought it was a great place to donate because of all the things they do for families here in Winona,” Scott said.
The mission of the Family & Children’s Center is to serve children, families and individuals with a continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being. Learn more at fcconline.org.
