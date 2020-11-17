Time to count on Winona Area Public Schools community to mask up

Winona Area Public Schools is joining Winona State University’s Count on Me campaign to help push the community to throw on a mask whenever out in public.

The decision came during the same week that the district turned to completely distance learning as COVID-19 continues to rampage through Winona County with another spike of record-breaking cases.

With this decision, the district will share photos and stories of people declaring their decision to continue wearing a mask throughout the future of the pandemic to help avoid further spread of the disease that has already killed twenty-two people in the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On WSU’s website, the Count on Me campaign is introduced to college students as a campaign that pushes people to “we all step up and do our part to protect our campus, our community and our college experience.”

“The pandemic safety guidelines work best when everybody practices them together. We’re counting on every Warrior to fight for the best college experience possible this fall by doing their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our campus community,” the university posted.

People participating in the campaign are asked to snap a picture of themselves wearing their masks and then post and share them on social media.