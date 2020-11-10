Three educators named Winona Area Public Schools Teachers of the Year

Glick and her husband have three children, along with one on the way.

Stacy Gobler

Gobler, a former special education teacher who started with WAPS in 2016, was born into a family packed full of educators who helped shape her mindset into wanting to become a teacher, also.

She shared that education has always been a center focus in her life because of those she grew up around.

Gobler said that with her decision to go into her career, she has never stopped learning and developing her perspective on life and the people around her.

She said “embracing and learning from one another through one another’s experiences” enables her to build strong relationships within the district.

“That’s a really important part of what we do as teachers,” Gobler said.

She said that no matter what hardships she faces in her career, she keeps adapting so that she can do her job correctly and well.

She hopes that future teachers can do the same and push through the overwhelming, challenging parts of the education field, as she said “it gets better.”