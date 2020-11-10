Three educators named Winona Area Public Schools Teachers of the Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic rampaging through the Winona community and the world around it, the residents, along with the Winona Area Public Schools district, have had to grow and adapt to the situation.
This week, three of the teachers who have helped lead the way and shine this year were honored as co-Teachers of the Year, an honor that usually only goes to one teacher in the district each school year.
Shannon Helgeson, a high school and ALC instructional coach, Katrina Glick, a first grade teacher at Goodview Elementary, and Stacy Gobler, a sixth-grade social studies teacher, were surprised and grateful as they were recognized together — during different ceremonies Monday — for the contributions they’ve made to the district and community as a whole.
Shannon Helgeson
Helgeson, who was a business owner before entering into the education field, started off as a teacher in the district, helping students learn social studies for 16 years.
“When I was a little girl, I wanted to be a teacher because I thought correcting papers and writing on the board were going to be awesome. Turns out that was only half true. I do like writing on the board,” Helgeson recalled.
She said that not going straight into education helps her though as teacher now, as she feels she understands the world outside of the field even better.
Eventually, after entering in the field and teaching at other schools, Helgeson wanted the challenge of a larger community and came to Winona.
“I just really feel like my teaching skills have been challenged here and I’ve grown a ton since I’ve been here,” Helgeson said.
She, throughout her career, has enjoyed watching children, who thought they couldn’t succeed, succeed at progress.
“Some of my favorite things about teaching are when students stop becoming consumers of knowledge and start becoming creators have knowledge. That’s kind of one of my personal missions as an educator, is to find ways that students can not just sit there and passively receive the knowledge, but instead, find and create their own,” Helgeson said.
When times are tough in Helgeson’s life, especially during a pandemic, reflecting on how much teachers meant to her as a child helps her push on.
She remembers through her career, and reminds future teachers, that entering into the education field is “taking on one of the most important jobs in the world, but also one of the most rewarding and satisfying and a chance to be a lifelong learner.”
According to a nomination for Helgeson winning the honor, “She definitely goes above and beyond in her service to the district. To her own detriment, I’m certain, she answers questions late into the evening, and delves deep when researching or providing resources.”
Another one of the nominations for her read, “I cannot imagine what her life must be like and how busy she is, which shows her professionalism and dedication to this position and the career of teaching.”
With her husband, Helgeson has three children, along with a 12-week-old grandson.
Katrina Glick
Glick followed in her mother’s footsteps when she decided to become a teacher, as she grew up witnessing the hard work, extra hours and passion her mother put into her job.
“She’s still a teacher today so we still share a lot of our triumphs and our challenges together and it’s fun to have that in common,” Glick said.
It’s not just her mom who helps lead her through the good and the bad of teaching, though, as she said the kids are what help get her through challenging times in her career.
She recognizes how much the young students enjoy being at school, seeing their friends and learning something new every day.
Glick said that during the struggles related to the pandemic, her and her students, “try to make the very best of when we can be together.”
She said that through teaching she has learned that kindness is a key part of life that should be shown to everyone, because a person doesn’t always know what’s happening in another person’s life.
“I think that every time that a kid’s having a hard time at school. I don’t necessarily know how their morning started or how their evening ended. So, I just try to show them some love and kindness at school and hope that their day can turn around a little bit,” Glick said.
She said her favorite parts of her career are both the students — who she gets to watch develop and grow in their futures — and her coworkers — who she considers a good support system.
She hopes that future teachers will keep their minds focused on the future as they face the challenges of the field, as what they are doing is for the sake of the families and children.
One of the nominations for Glick read, “She works hard to make sure her classroom is set up to be a place that is welcoming and inviting. Katrina also does a great deal to support her colleagues in many ways. She is very supportive of the people she works with, both professionally and personally, which is vital during times such as we are experiencing now.”
Another nomination read, “Katrina was born to be an educator. She maintains high expectations for herself, and that translates into a wonderful environment for her students. I wish that my own children would have had an opportunity to be in Katrina’s class.”
Glick, a Winona State University graduate, has been teaching in Winona for 13 years, which has included time teaching kindergarten also and working at Washington-Kosciusko also.
Glick and her husband have three children, along with one on the way.
Stacy Gobler
Gobler, a former special education teacher who started with WAPS in 2016, was born into a family packed full of educators who helped shape her mindset into wanting to become a teacher, also.
She shared that education has always been a center focus in her life because of those she grew up around.
Gobler said that with her decision to go into her career, she has never stopped learning and developing her perspective on life and the people around her.
She said “embracing and learning from one another through one another’s experiences” enables her to build strong relationships within the district.
“That’s a really important part of what we do as teachers,” Gobler said.
She said that no matter what hardships she faces in her career, she keeps adapting so that she can do her job correctly and well.
She hopes that future teachers can do the same and push through the overwhelming, challenging parts of the education field, as she said “it gets better.”
One of the nominations for Gobler said, “My favorite thing about Ms. Gobler is her willingness to do anything to make students enjoy their experiences here at the school. She has made plenty of fun bulletin boards, created class March Madness activities and Olympic games and activities. She plans and organizes field trips, events and fundraisers, even when that is not her job. She makes the school culture more positive and fun.”
Another nomination for her read, “She constantly puts people before herself and this includes her students and colleagues. She cares about kids and it is evident in all that she does. Stacy has great ideas, takes action instead of just talking about it, and sees things in a very logical and reasonable way.”
Gobler and her husband have two daughters.
