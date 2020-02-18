Students in Katrina Glick's first-grade class at Goodview Elementary are having a blast spreading kindness around the school with the Kindness Cart.
Each day, a different student in the class gets to drive the Kindness Cart around the school, greeting various staff members and delivering a handmade note along with a treat that was donated by families in the classroom. (Glick's daughter gave the OK for the class to use her cart.)
"They are loving it," Glick said. "We had originally planned to only do February, but with how much the kids are loving it, we're extending it to the rest of the year."
