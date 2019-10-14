Ten Winona Senior High School students were inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica (Spanish Honor Society) during a ceremony held at the high school on Oct. 1.
The students are: Ruby Baker, Katie Clemons, Hayden Dais, Izzabella Gottelman, Paige Grafton, Emma Heinert, Rachel Russell, Chloe Swanson, Alexander Lorenz and Hans Larsen.
You have free articles remaining.
Spanish Honor Society promotes the Spanish language and culture. The main purpose of the Tertulia Chapter is to promote friendship and understanding through the Spanish language in the Winona community.
To be inducted into the Spanish Honor Society, Winona Senior High students must be enrolled in the fourth level of Spanish or higher, they must have an A average in all Spanish classes and an overall B average at the high school.
This is the 10th year for the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica at Winona Senior High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.