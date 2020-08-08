Surveys: Majority of Winona Area Public Schools community want for students to return to schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The majority of Winona Area Public Schools staff and families want to return to the classroom during the fall semester — at least that’s what surveys sent out by the district have revealed.

The community survey received 1,156 submissions from families and employees, with 52 being connected to early childhood, 518 to elementary schools, 572 to middle school and 674 to high school.

About 72.4% of these respondents wanted to see their students back in the school buildings, while 21% wanted distance learning only and 6.6% wanted to see different models between the grade levels.

About 30% of staff results — which included 353 responses — revealed that they were comfortable but had concerns about returning to work as normal.

About the same percentage of families felt the same way about returning to school as normal.

Still, concerns are high for almost everybody involved as worries continue about possible COVID-19 spread among students and teachers.

Concerns were revealed in notes, including about what happens if teachers become sick, because the community suspects there are not enough substitute teachers to fill in if there is a mass outbreak among staff.