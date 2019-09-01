Dr. Annette K. Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools, promised to lead a deep dive into all areas of the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment after recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education showed that only half of the students in Winona Area Public Schools are meeting state standards in math, reading and science — all of which are below the average of school districts around the state.
Freiheit, who became superintendent of WAPS on July 1 and has pledged a stronger focus on learning and teaching across the district, said she wants to move forward by making sure the district is adhering to state standards and that the teachers have the support they need to align their instruction as well.
“These results are not acceptable,” said Freiheit. “We need to take a deep dive into our systems and supports that are in place for our students to determine where we need to focus our improvement efforts. We need to continue to look for ways to support our teachers through professional development and helping them identify and align standards in their instruction targets. We also need to identify what is working well and how we can replicate that in other areas.”
The Minnesota Department of Education released the data as part of the North Star Accountability System, which the state uses to identify schools and districts for additional support. The system uses scores on standardized tests, including the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, as well as graduation and attendance rates, academic progress, and proficiency progress for English-learners.
There were no schools in WAPS that were identified as requiring additional support. The Winona Area Learning Center was one of 485 schools around the state to be identified last year and is now in the second year of a three-year plan to help boost graduation rates.
More than 50% of WAPS students across the district are meeting or exceeding standards in science, which is an improvement of more than 7% from 2018. But both math and reading scores are down from 2018 — from 52.7% to 49% in math and 53.5% to 49.6% in reading.
Statewide, 53.9% of students met or exceeded scores in math and 58.3% met or exceeded scores in reading.
Freiheit promised to review and improve the system for WAPS to increase proficiency results.
“Nothing is off the table,” she said. “We have to find out what is not working and look for alternatives. We need to examine standards alignment and implementation in our curriculum. We need to ensure that we’re also doing professional development aligned to the instructional needs of our teachers in order to meet the needs of our students.”
Parents and community members can review a variety of data points, including North Star data, for Winona Area Public Schools and other districts by visiting the Minnesota Report Card. The complete Excel file containing North Star accountability data for school districts across the state can be accessed at w20.education.state.mn.us/MDEAnalytics/DataTopic.jsp?TOPICID=450.
