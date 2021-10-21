 Skip to main content
Students learn to live off the land in WMS science elective

Living off the Land

Students are learning about food in nature through a new science elective at Winona Area Public Schools.

 Winona Area Public Schools

Living off the Land is one of several new electives offered at Winona Middle School thanks to the creativity and collaboration of the teaching staff.

The class is all about exposing students to the abundance of possibilities for securing food from their own backyards and public land near them.

There is an emphasis on hunting, fishing and gathering.

The teacher, Joseph Cynor, tapped into his experience of loving the outdoors and living in Alaska, where he was exposed to the Yup’ik subsistence living culture.

The class includes exploring the areas around the middle school (known as field explorations), guest speakers and more.

