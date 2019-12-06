Saint Mary’s University students and faculty joined together Friday to call for more inclusivity at the university they love.
SMU senior Robbie Sobczak had led the way for the movement, as he and friends worked to connect with different student and faculty leaders at the university to help bring people together.
“We’ve seen a lot of things that our institution has done that has tried to move our university in a direction that doesn’t align with the Lasallian mission, our university’s mission statement, as well as just the general ideology of our student body and faculty,” Sobczak said.
SMU provost Brian Schmisek, Ph.D, said that the university works to be inclusive and hosts meetings regularly with that focus.
He said the university supports the students having a peaceful assembly that opens a civil dialogue on the campus.
One example that pushed students to be involved in the movement was cancellation of a Serving Other United in Love trip.
The trip was canceled after the Brother David Darst Center in Chicago asked for the students to include their personal pronouns when introducing themselves, allowing for more inclusivity and avoiding people being misgendered.
While some suspected that caused the sudden cancellation, the university’s administration later cited finances.
An inclusivity subcommittee was created by the student senate, but was later dissolved.
Other actions by the university helped push the students to want to see change, including the removal of LGBTQ+ support group posters and the changing of housing rules to separate genders.
Dr. Peter Kreeft, a university-sponsored speaker, also visited campus and made comments that made some students feel uncomfortable. The comments focused on the legitimacy of the LGBTQ+ community.
SMU president Father James Burns later issued an apology for those comments.
“I especially want to express my unconditional love and respect of all my peers, regardless of the way they identify,” SMU student Clare Bath said. She was one of the many students present during Friday’s gathering, which included chanting and signs that called for change.
She said she loves SMU, but knows that the university can do better at being inclusive and accepting.
Kyle Black, a professor who teaches about Spanish Latin American culture at SMU, said, “I think students want answers for decisions that were made.”
Black said he knows students are looking for more honest, direct answers and communication from administration.
