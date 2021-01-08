 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stephanie Smith starts term on Winona Area Public Schools board
0 comments
top story

Stephanie Smith starts term on Winona Area Public Schools board

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Area Public Schools board welcomed its new member Thursday night, as Stephanie Smith starts her term that she was voted into in November.

Stephanie Smith mug

Smith

Smith, who represents the third district, replaced Allison Quam who chose not to run for re-election.

Smith won against Tesla Mitchell by a gap of 21 votes, with totals landing at 1,607 votes versus 1,586 votes.

Jim Schul and Tina Lehnertz were re-elected to their positions on the board, representing the fourth district and the fifth district, respectively, and retoke their oaths to represent and serve their communities Thursday evening.

Jim Schul mug

Schul

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shul won narrowly against competitor Torry Moore in November with 2,204 votes versus 2,032 votes.

Tina Lehnertz mug

Lehnertz

As for Lehnertz, she won with a large gap against Kenneth Kersting, as she received over a thousand votes more than her competitor, who she has beat in previous elections for the position.

It was decided Thursday evening that board members Nancy Denzer and Lehnertz will continue leading the board for another year as board chair and vice chair, respectively.

Board member Michael Hanratty was named clerk for 2021, while board member Steve Schild took on the role of treasurer.

Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney will continue as the district’s official legal counsel.

The Winona Daily News was named the district’s official newspaper for the year, changing from last year’s decision of the Winona Post. WAPS legals will now be printed in the Winona Daily News.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News