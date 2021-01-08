Stephanie Smith starts term on Winona Area Public Schools board

Winona Area Public Schools board welcomed its new member Thursday night, as Stephanie Smith starts her term that she was voted into in November.

Smith, who represents the third district, replaced Allison Quam who chose not to run for re-election.

Smith won against Tesla Mitchell by a gap of 21 votes, with totals landing at 1,607 votes versus 1,586 votes.

Jim Schul and Tina Lehnertz were re-elected to their positions on the board, representing the fourth district and the fifth district, respectively, and retoke their oaths to represent and serve their communities Thursday evening.

Shul won narrowly against competitor Torry Moore in November with 2,204 votes versus 2,032 votes.

As for Lehnertz, she won with a large gap against Kenneth Kersting, as she received over a thousand votes more than her competitor, who she has beat in previous elections for the position.

It was decided Thursday evening that board members Nancy Denzer and Lehnertz will continue leading the board for another year as board chair and vice chair, respectively.

Board member Michael Hanratty was named clerk for 2021, while board member Steve Schild took on the role of treasurer.