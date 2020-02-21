Spring break to be included in 2020-21 calendar for Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools students will have a spring break during the 2020-21 school year, even after two possible calendars were voted on by the school board Thursday.

The district’s community members, staff and students had the chance to take a survey recently about the two options that had been presented.

The first option included a weeklong spring break, but the school year would not have its last makeup day until June 11.

The second option included no spring break, with the last makeup day being on June 4.

The surveys showed preference toward the first option.

Both calendars were rejected by the board with the first two motions conducted, but the first option was later approved in a third motion, with the condition that district staff will look at ways to help provide students who are facing food insecurity the chance to receive meals during school breaks.

That stipulation, included in a motion by board chair Nancy Denzer, was made after board clerk Michael Hanratty said school meals are the only full meal some students regularly receive.