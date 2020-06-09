You are the owner of this article.
Six people compete for open Winona Area Public Schools board positions
Six people are competing for three open positions on the Winona Area Public Schools board, with the filing period for the November election ending last week.

For WAPS' third district, Winona resident and former Winona Daily News reporter Tesla Mitchell will run against fellow Winonan Stephanie Smith, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.

Allison Quam

Quam

Allison Quam is the representative for the third district. She announced before the filing period that she had no plans to rerun for her position.

For WAPS' fourth district, Winonan Torry Moore is running against incumbent Jim Schul.

Jim Schul mug

Schul

For the WAPS' fifth district, Minnesota City resident Kenneth Kersting has filed to run against incumbent Tina Lehnertz, who serves as the board's vice chair.

Tina Lehnertz mug

Lehnertz

For more information about each candidate who has filed, visit candidates.sos.state.mn.us.

For more information about the upcoming election and the school board, visit the Winona Area Public Schools' website.

