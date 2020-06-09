Six people compete for open Winona Area Public Schools board positions

Six people are competing for three open positions on the Winona Area Public Schools board, with the filing period for the November election ending last week.
For WAPS' third district, Winona resident and former Winona Daily News reporter Tesla Mitchell will run against fellow Winonan Stephanie Smith, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.
Allison Quam is the representative for the third district. She announced before the filing period that she had no plans to rerun for her position.
For WAPS' fourth district, Winonan Torry Moore is running against incumbent Jim Schul.
For the WAPS' fifth district, Minnesota City resident Kenneth Kersting has filed to run against incumbent Tina Lehnertz, who serves as the board's vice chair.
For more information about each candidate who has filed, visit candidates.sos.state.mn.us.
For more information about the upcoming election and the school board, visit the Winona Area Public Schools' website.
