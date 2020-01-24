Cooper Hancock, a senior at Winona Senior High School, has been named the senior student representative on the Winona Area Public Schools board.
The board decision was unanimous Thursday night.
Hancock was the only senior to complete an application before the deadline.
With six students having applied for the junior position, the school board decided to hold off on deciding on who will be given the opportunity.
The board operations committee will look over the candidates and determine the best way of handling the large amount of candidates. A recommendation for the position will then be brought to the next board meeting on Feb. 6.
Hancock will take over as the sitting student board member for the rest of this year, with the junior taking over next year.
In the future, a junior will be chosen each year who will then take over in the following year.
The student will attend all meetings; work with the superintendent to possibly attend board workshops and work study sessions; present a student report every meeting; be able to give comments on student-related topics; and have access to documents available to everyone.
The student will work to share the opinions of the entire student body and will connect with the superintendent to complete his or her responsibilities in the position.
