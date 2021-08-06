Sarah Slaby rehired by WAPS district as finance director again

A familiar face has been chosen as the new finance director for the Winona Area Public Schools district.
The WAPS board approved the recommended hiring of Sarah Slaby, who held the same position in the district from 2014 to 2019.
Slaby resigned from her position after the 2020 budget was completed.
During her first time serving in the position, there were great financial troubles for the district — which led to the highly controversial closure of multiple schools and other major cuts in the budget.
The decision to hire Slaby back was not easy for the board, as the vote ended up being four to three.
Board member Stephanie Smith noted that members of the community had reached out to her about the possible hiring of Slaby.
Member Karl Sonneman abstained from the vote because, while he supports the work that has been put into the recommendation made by Superintendent Annette Freiheit, he could not vote for Slaby.
“Like Director Sonneman, I also had considerable concerns, so I spoke to Superintendent Freiheit. I have faith in her leadership skills. I know that she spent a lot of time trying to pick the right person for this position, but I will be voting against the recommendation,” board clerk Michael Hanratty said.
Board treasurer Steve Schild said during the meeting he would vote with no reservations for Slaby to receive the position, because of her qualifications.
Board chair Nancy Denzer noted she has received concerns and questions from the community about the recommendation for Slaby, but she did decide to support the recommendation because of the plans in place.
Overall, Sonneman abstained — resulting in a no counted; Hanratty and Smith voted no; and Schild, board member Jim Schul, Denzer, and vice board chair Tina Lehnertz voted yes.
The hiring of Slaby followed the resignation of Kristy Millering last month.