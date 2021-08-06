Sarah Slaby rehired by WAPS district as finance director again

A familiar face has been chosen as the new finance director for the Winona Area Public Schools district.

The WAPS board approved the recommended hiring of Sarah Slaby, who held the same position in the district from 2014 to 2019.

Slaby resigned from her position after the 2020 budget was completed.

During her first time serving in the position, there were great financial troubles for the district — which led to the highly controversial closure of multiple schools and other major cuts in the budget.

The decision to hire Slaby back was not easy for the board, as the vote ended up being four to three.

Board member Stephanie Smith noted that members of the community had reached out to her about the possible hiring of Slaby.

Member Karl Sonneman abstained from the vote because, while he supports the work that has been put into the recommendation made by Superintendent Annette Freiheit, he could not vote for Slaby.