Saint Mary's University to require COVID-19 vaccinations
Saint Mary's University to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Saint Mary's University

Saint Mary's University is located at 700 Terrace Heights in Winona.

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

With the full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration Monday, Saint Mary’s University will start a new protocol: Every student and employee will need to be vaccinated against the quickly spreading disease.

University leaders wrote in early August that the requirement would be set in place once the full approval is made with the university’s reason being, “This decision is based on the most current information we have about the increase in cases, hospitalization rates and transmission statistics, including that those individuals already vaccinated can spread the COVID-19 variant.”

While there are two other commonly administered vaccines in the United States still not fully approved by the FDA, university staff did say Monday morning that the requirement will start even with just the one fully approved vaccine having happened.

It is unclear how long until this requirement is fully enforced and what alternative options there may be for those in the SMU community.

The only alternative known at this time is that people can file a medical exemption or a non-medical exemption request to the university to possibly avoid needing to be vaccinated.

It is also unannounced at this time what will happen to students and employees who chose not to follow the new protocol.

More information is expected to be released in the near future, as the university still needs to make final decisions on some related procedures and has chosen to inform its inner community before releasing information to the public Monday.

Masks are currently required to be worn on all SMU campuses.

For more information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
