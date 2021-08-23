Saint Mary's University to require COVID-19 vaccinations

With the full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration Monday, Saint Mary’s University will start a new protocol: Every student and employee will need to be vaccinated against the quickly spreading disease.

University leaders wrote in early August that the requirement would be set in place once the full approval is made with the university’s reason being, “This decision is based on the most current information we have about the increase in cases, hospitalization rates and transmission statistics, including that those individuals already vaccinated can spread the COVID-19 variant.”

While there are two other commonly administered vaccines in the United States still not fully approved by the FDA, university staff did say Monday morning that the requirement will start even with just the one fully approved vaccine having happened.

It is unclear how long until this requirement is fully enforced and what alternative options there may be for those in the SMU community.

The only alternative known at this time is that people can file a medical exemption or a non-medical exemption request to the university to possibly avoid needing to be vaccinated.

