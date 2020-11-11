 Skip to main content
Saint Mary's University moves all classes online, enforces curfew for upcoming two weeks as warning level raises to high
From the COLLECTION: Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
Alarm continues to rise on the Saint Mary’s University campus as the COVID-19 case total rises quickly and the transmission level warnings rise with it.

This week, the campus is at its second highest level warning, with a high level of transmission.

All classes have been moved online for the next two weeks, starting Wednesday.

In-person classes were already scheduled to be ended at Thanksgiving break.

The Winona campus’ facilities are closed off to visitors and students are asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible.

A 9 p.m. curfew is in place for students on the campus.

It is not recommended for students to return to their home communities, as state officials and the university are recommending students to quarantine on campus for 14 days before doing so.

“Several factors led to the decision, including the state of local healthcare capacity, the university’s Wellness Center capacity, and the ability of the university to provide adequate quarantine and isolation facilities if required,” the university said in an update on its website.

“Additionally, on Nov. 9, the Minnesota Department of Health recommended that all colleges and universities in the State of Minnesota move to an orange level and implement the mitigation strategies associated with that level, which include campus closures and online instruction,” the update read.

In the update, Tim Gossen, vice president of Student Affairs, said, “Our primary concern is not only to keep our students safe, but also to ensure they are healthy as they return home to their families. The best way to control the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact as cases across the state continue to rise. We continue to remain proud of all the efforts our students and broader community have shown to keep learning in-person, and keep each other safe.”

Since Monday, 16 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on campus as of Wednesday, with the total reaching 69 cases.

Less than a month ago, during the week of Oct. 19, the total was half of the current total with 34 cases.

Twelve students in on-campus or off-campus housing and four employees were reported as positive so far this week, as of Wednesday.

All of these cases were on the Winona campus, with none yet this semester having been diagnosed on the Twin Cities campus and eight having been diagnosed on the Rochester campus, but these were non-SMU students using the facilities.

Of the 69 cases during the fall semester, only six have been employees.

For more information about COVID-19 at Saint Mary’s University, visit smumn.edu.

