Saint Mary's University moves all classes online, enforces curfew for upcoming two weeks as warning level raises to high

In the update, Tim Gossen, vice president of Student Affairs, said, “Our primary concern is not only to keep our students safe, but also to ensure they are healthy as they return home to their families. The best way to control the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact as cases across the state continue to rise. We continue to remain proud of all the efforts our students and broader community have shown to keep learning in-person, and keep each other safe.”

Since Monday, 16 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on campus as of Wednesday, with the total reaching 69 cases.

Less than a month ago, during the week of Oct. 19, the total was half of the current total with 34 cases.

Twelve students in on-campus or off-campus housing and four employees were reported as positive so far this week, as of Wednesday.

All of these cases were on the Winona campus, with none yet this semester having been diagnosed on the Twin Cities campus and eight having been diagnosed on the Rochester campus, but these were non-SMU students using the facilities.

Of the 69 cases during the fall semester, only six have been employees.

For more information about COVID-19 at Saint Mary’s University, visit smumn.edu.

